DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!

Sonam | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

The debate has started in the politics of Kashmir...Assembly elections are being held after 10 years...Every political party is trying its best and in this election environment the statements have come to a halt on Jamaat-e-Islami.. If there is a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, people associated with Jamaat are filing independent nominations...the discussion related to the entry of people associated with Jamaat in elections through backdoor is being discussed in Kashmiri politics with words like haram and halal.