trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720728
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Modi's guarantee is about to be fulfilled in another Muslim country UAE. And this guarantee is the inauguration of the first and largest traditional Hindu temple in a Muslim country. Prime Minister Modi will be on UAE tour on 13 and 14 February, then on 14 February Modi will inaugurate this Hindu temple. BAPS, the organization that built Akshardham temple in Delhi, had conceived this temple in April 1997. And when Prime Minister Modi went on his first UAE visit in 2015, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed had approved the construction of this temple.

All Videos

DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
Play Icon06:52
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Play Icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
Play Icon08:03
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
Play Icon01:19
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
Play Icon08:17
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote

Trending Videos

DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
play icon6:52
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
play icon15:41
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
play icon8:3
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amidst opposition’s walkout
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
play icon1:19
Ahlan Modi Event In Abu Dhabi: Indian People Forum President Jitendra Vaidya Highlights Unique Community Effort
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote
play icon8:17
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote