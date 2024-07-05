videoDetails

DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy

Sonam | Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

Baba Sakar's Mainpuri ashram is also called Baba's White House. How did Surajpal, a small man, become Baba Narayan Sakar Hari? There is only one answer to this, that is our vicious agents and the innocence of innocent people. Baba Sakar never needed the administration or police for his security. Baba Sakar has his own personal security force for his protection. Along with the security of Baba Sakar, this security force also works to manage the devotees.