DNA: Farmer slaps Tehsildar in UP's Ferozabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
The incident took place in Jasrana of Firozabad. Where there was a dispute going on between two parties regarding land in a village. To resolve the dispute, Tehsildar of Jasrana Lalta Prasad had reached the village. He called both the parties to the spot. Meanwhile, the Tehsildar had an altercation with two farmers. It is seen in the video that the Tehsildar slaps the farmer, due to which the angry farmer slaps the Tehsildar. Some policemen pick up the Tehsildar from the ground and the rest catch the farmer who slapped him.

