DNA: First Day, First Show in the new Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Now we will tell you the complete schedule of the special session of Parliament. The special session of Parliament is to be held between 18 and 22 September. On August 31, Modi government had announced to call a special session of Parliament. The opposition had asked many questions regarding the sudden calling of a special session. There was a lot of politics on this matter. The opposition had demanded the government to reveal the agenda of the session. Now Modi government has released the complete agenda of the special session of Parliament. Four bills will be discussed in the 5-day special session.
