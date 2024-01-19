videoDetails

DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral

| Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

DNA: This is a picture of the idol kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for consecration. This shiny idol made of black stone is of the child form of Shri Ram. This has also been covered. According to the Vedic rules of Pran Pratistha, on the day of Pran Pratistha, after the puja, the blindfolds will be removed from the eyes of the idol. Then the divine form of Shri Ram will be ready for the devotees to see. But even before that, many pictures of this statue have come before the media. These pictures are taken during the process of making the idol. Here is a picture of it...in which Shri Ram is standing with a bow and arrow in his hands. There is also a similar picture, in which Shri Ram is seen smiling. And apart from this many pictures have also surfaced. The idol which is to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple is currently in the sanctum sanctorum only. But you will be surprised to know that when you go to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for the darshan of Shri Ram, you will find 3 idols there. And these three idols are of different types.