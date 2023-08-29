trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655328
DNA: Flex Fuel will leave petrol and diesel, India's 100% ethanol car has arrived

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
In the last few years, you must have heard about Flex Fuel, an alternative to petrol and diesel. Today we will tell you what is this Flex Fuel? And what are its advantages? Because today the first 100 Percent Ethanol Based Flex Fuel car has been launched in India.
