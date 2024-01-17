trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710426
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry

Sonam|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Now we want to tell you about the new rule implemented in France which is being discussed all over the world. This rule has become a big news for the Muslim countries of the world including the Muslims of France. In fact, the Macron government of France has now banned the Imams of other countries. There are about three hundred imams in France from Turkey, Algeria and Morocco, who receive salaries from their countries only. Now the French government has ordered them to return to their country by April 2024.

