DNA: 'Game over' of Atiq's terror

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Prayagraj's MP-MLA court has sentenced notorious mafia Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment in the 17-year-old Umesh Pal kidnapping case. As soon as the sentence was announced, the mafia started crying in the court room of Atik Fafk-Fafk. 101 criminal cases are registered against Mafia Atiq. Atiq Ahmed will be kept back in Sabarmati Jail.