trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632397
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Geeta Press is not just a publication... it is also a symbol of faith. Gitpress | Gorakhpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Talking about Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, two names emerge in the mind, first Gorakhnath Temple and second Geeta Press. Geeta Press is not just a printing press where books are printed, today it has become a part of the faith of crores of families who believe in Hinduism.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
play icon2:35
Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
play icon0:45
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
play icon10:15
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
play icon9:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is alive, video made from US headquarters
play icon22:20
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is alive, video made from US headquarters
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
play icon2:35
Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
play icon0:45
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
play icon10:15
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
play icon9:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is alive, video made from US headquarters
play icon22:20
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is alive, video made from US headquarters
gita press gorakhpur,Gita Press,pm modi on gita press,gita press news,what is gita press,Geeta Press,gita press live,geeta press gorakhpur,gita press update,gita press gandhi peace prize,pm modi at gita press,congress on gita press,centenary celebrations of gita press,gita press awarded,gita press news live,pm modi at geeta press gorakhpur,geeta press diary 2023,geeta press bhagwat geeta,gita press controversy updates,gita press controversy live,News,