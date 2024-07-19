Advertisement
DNA: Ghost in Amethi? Watch Ground Report

Sonam|Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:18 AM IST
Fake babas take advantage of people's superstition. And superstition is a disease which has no cure. The situation is such that in a village in Amethi, UP, people are hearing the crying sound of a witch. There is a rumor about the existence of a witch in Sangrampur, Amethi. Every day the people here hear the tinkling sound of anklets and the sound of a woman crying. The people of this area are very scared of this. A video and a photo related to this are also going viral on social media.

