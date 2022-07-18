NewsVideos

DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till July 20. In these states, water level in many rivers is already above the danger mark due to heavy rains. Not only India but other parts of the world are also hit due to the effects of climate change.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
