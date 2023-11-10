trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686657
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
DNA: The problem of pollution in Delhi-NCR is dependent on God's grace. We have been saying this for a long time. We were saying this because we know that officials, leaders and governments merely holding meetings will not be able to do anything in the matter of pollution. Till yesterday, AQI remained around 400 in Delhi NCR, but the winds blowing since last night and the rain at night have given a sigh of relief to the people of Delhi. At present, neither the state governments have been able to provide immediate relief from pollution, nor have the harsh words of the Supreme Court had any significant impact. Ultimately only the prayers of the people of Delhi to God worked. Rain and strong winds allowed Delhi to breathe freely after a long time.
