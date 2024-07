videoDetails

DNA: Gold Scam in Kedarnath Dham!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 01:52 AM IST

Kedarnath temple Gold News: Kedarnath Dham is in discussion these days...Sadhu saints have opened a front regarding the Kedarnath temple to be built in Burari, Delhi...So now a statement by Shankaracharya has brought Kedarnath into discussion. Shankaracharya has said that 228 kg of gold is missing from Kedarnath temple. A new debate has started on this statement of Shankaracharya.