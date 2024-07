videoDetails

DNA: Good news for diabetes patients

Sonam | Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 01:58 AM IST

Diabetes patients will no longer need to take insulin daily. Danish company Novo Nordisk has prepared a vaccine which will provide relief to the patient just by administering it once a week. This vaccine has not come to India yet. If this vaccine comes to India, then diabetes patients will be freed from the hassle of taking insulin daily and only one day of vaccination in a week will be sufficient.