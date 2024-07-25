Advertisement
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan

Sonam|Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
While tagging a user on Google Map in Chennai, he wrote that 'Police are deployed in the area adjacent to Velachery... and everyone should wear helmets... but the drivers are two steps ahead... people are using google maps as a toolkit to avoid challan. On Google Map, people started finding out at which red light, at which intersection or at which place the traffic police is standing... after which the drivers considered it necessary to change the route instead of wearing helmets.

