DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
CERT-In i.e. Computer Emergency Response Team of India has issued a High-Risk Warning for Samsung phone users. This warning has been issued for 4 versions of Samsung. It has been said in the alert that by taking advantage of the flaws of Samsung phones, hackers can hack the phones of users. Data can be stolen, which includes users' contact details, bank account information and passwords. CERT-In has issued a warning saying that there are security issues for Samsung Mobile Android Versions 11, 12, 13 and 14. There are many issues in these Samsung phones like lack of proper access control in nox features, facial recognition software flaw, authorization problem in AR Emoji app. These vulnerabilities could allow hackers to trigger heap overflow and stack-based buffer overflow. Hackers can access AR Emoji app data and many other sensitive information on users' phones.

