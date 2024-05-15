Advertisement
DNA: Government’s plans to prioritize addressing unwanted calls and promotional messages

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
DNA: You may often receive unwanted calls. Promotional messages must be coming. But now these are going to be curbed, because the government will soon bring a draft to provide relief to the consumers. Paid Review: Unwanted calls have become a problem for consumers today. Paid reviews play a big role in online shopping, seeing which customers are influenced for shopping. But reviews are not real. Secondly, unwanted calls also cause problems for consumers.

