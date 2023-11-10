trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686662
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
This time there will be double celebration of Diwali in Ayodhya. One Diwali celebration will be held now..and the second Diwali will be celebrated on 22nd January..when the grand Ram temple will be inaugurated. To make Ayodhya's Diwali divine, this time also preparations are being made to illuminate Ramnagari with lamps... This time, preparations are being made to create a world record by lighting 24 lakh lamps simultaneously in Ayodhya.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
Play Icon9:42
DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
Play Icon8:35
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
Play Icon8:22
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?
Play Icon7:32
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?
Baat Pate ki: Ashok Gehlot's election campaign on the seat of Pali district.
Play Icon11:48
Baat Pate ki: Ashok Gehlot's election campaign on the seat of Pali district.

Trending Videos

DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
play icon9:42
DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
play icon8:35
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
play icon8:22
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?
play icon7:32
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?
Baat Pate ki: Ashok Gehlot's election campaign on the seat of Pali district.
play icon11:48
Baat Pate ki: Ashok Gehlot's election campaign on the seat of Pali district.
DNA Video,ayodhya diwali utsav,ayodhya ki diwali,ayodhya diwali 2023,ayodhya diwali video,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Deepotsav,deepotsav ayodhya,Deepotsav in Ayodhya,Ram Mandir,ayodhya deepotsav news,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ayodhya deepotsav diwali,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ayodhya deepotsav 2023,ayodhya deepotsav live,ram mandir deepotsav,ram mandir news,ayodhya vali diwali,ayodha diwali ka video,Diwali in Ayodhya,