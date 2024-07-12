Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765708
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Ground Report from Delhi School

Sonam|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kejriwal...who never gets tired of calling Delhi's schools world class all over the world. Now see...the scene of the World Class School...this is an MCD school in Tikri area of ​​Delhi...and Aam Aadmi Party is ruling MCD...and MCD is under the rule of Aam Aadmi Party. School has been washed away in a rain. When Zee News team reached there after seeing the viral video of this school submerged in water, the rain water had dried up and the filth of the system was spread all around.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
Play Icon49:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Play Icon02:05
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Play Icon00:52
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
Play Icon00:47
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
Play Icon00:52
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
play icon49:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
play icon2:5
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
play icon0:52
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
play icon0:47
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
play icon0:52
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25