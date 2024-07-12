videoDetails

DNA: Ground Report from Delhi School

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

Kejriwal...who never gets tired of calling Delhi's schools world class all over the world. Now see...the scene of the World Class School...this is an MCD school in Tikri area of ​​Delhi...and Aam Aadmi Party is ruling MCD...and MCD is under the rule of Aam Aadmi Party. School has been washed away in a rain. When Zee News team reached there after seeing the viral video of this school submerged in water, the rain water had dried up and the filth of the system was spread all around.