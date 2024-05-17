Advertisement
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections

Sonam|Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Rae Bareli can be called the number-one seat of this election. Who will get political benefit in Rae Bareli, will Rahul Gandhi be able to save the Virasat seat or will BJP snatch this seat too…for this you will have to wait till 4th June. A day before the end of campaigning in Rae Bareli, Congress and BJP made a strong push. Congress held a rally at ITI grounds, in which Sonia Gandhi especially came to ask for votes for Rahul Gandhi.

