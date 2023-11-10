trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686659
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Preparations for both these Diwali are going on in Ayodhya. Ayodhya is being decorated for the divine Diwali..and the final touch is being given to the Ram temple for its inauguration. Preparations for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of the idols are also going on in full swing. On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will consecrate Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir… Four thousand saints will be present on this historic occasion.
