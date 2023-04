videoDetails

DNA: Haryana Police has raided cyber thugs in 40 villages of Mewat and Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:22 AM IST

Haryana Police has raided cyber thugs in 40 villages of Mewat and Nuh. In Nuh, 5000 policemen raided 14 villages. In this raid, police have recovered 66 smartphones, 65 fake SIMs, 3 laptops and 128 ATM cards of different banks.