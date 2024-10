videoDetails

DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination from Wayanad is being seen as a major power move for both Congress and the Gandhi family. If she wins, she will join her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi in Parliament. However, Priyanka faces a tough challenge from BJP’s Navya Haridas and CPI’s Satyam Mokery, making this election crucial for the party’s future in the region.