DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Mehboobi Mufti held a rally in the down town area of ​​Srinagar today. What is more special than his rally is that after almost 30 years, a leader has held an election rally in the down town area. Before the removal of Article 370, even Kashmiri leaders were not able to hold election rallies properly. Not only this, the situation in Kashmir was such that the voting percentage of the Lok Sabha seats here was also very low.

