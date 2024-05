videoDetails

DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 01:56 AM IST

The emergency landing of a helicopter about 100 meters before the Kedarnath Dham helipad scared everyone. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also held a meeting today regarding Chardham Yatra in which he has given many instructions. Till now, more than 50 devotees have died during the Chardham Yatra. In view of the huge crowd, it has now been decided to deploy NDRF and ITBP also.