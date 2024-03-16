NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us
DNA: Lok Sabha election dates have been announced. The first phase of elections will be held on April 19. Election results will come on June 4. Let us tell you that Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases. Meanwhile, the question is being raised that who will win this Lok Sabha election this time? Which party has how much power?

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Play Icon40:09
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Play Icon26:55
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
Play Icon45:40
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
Play Icon14:17
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
Taal Thok Ke: 'GYAN full form is Garib, Yuva...', says BJP Spokesperson in debate
Play Icon08:55
Taal Thok Ke: 'GYAN full form is Garib, Yuva...', says BJP Spokesperson in debate

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
play icon40:9
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
play icon26:55
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
play icon45:40
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
play icon14:17
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
Taal Thok Ke: 'GYAN full form is Garib, Yuva...', says BJP Spokesperson in debate
play icon8:55
Taal Thok Ke: 'GYAN full form is Garib, Yuva...', says BJP Spokesperson in debate