trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713207
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking' crowd

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
Follow Us
DNA: Rahul Gandhi is on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. This journey is currently going on in the north-eastern states. Rahul Gandhi had reached Guwahati, Assam today for this visit. Here there was a clash between the Congress party and the administration of Assam. Congress workers participating in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' clashed with Assam Police. In fact, instead of going on the route through which the yatra was decided, the Congress party workers were insisting on going through another route. Rahul Gandhi may know what is the route of his journey, but he knows that at present the wave of Shri Ram and Ram temple is going on in the country. From main stream media to social media, only Ram temple is being discussed. In such a situation, to come into limelight, such an uproar was needed so that it could be noticed by the people. There was probably no better place for the Congress Party than Assam, which is why Congress Party leaders clashed with the Assam Police over the route of the yatra in Guwahati.

All Videos

DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
Play Icon10:51
DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
Play Icon18:1
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
Play Icon3:6
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Play Icon1:25
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day
Play Icon4:20
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day

Trending Videos

DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
play icon10:51
DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
play icon18:1
DNA: Amid of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Pakistan fanning anti-India sentiments online?
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
play icon3:6
96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
play icon1:25
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day
play icon4:20
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day