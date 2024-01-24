videoDetails

DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking' crowd

| Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

DNA: Rahul Gandhi is on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. This journey is currently going on in the north-eastern states. Rahul Gandhi had reached Guwahati, Assam today for this visit. Here there was a clash between the Congress party and the administration of Assam. Congress workers participating in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' clashed with Assam Police. In fact, instead of going on the route through which the yatra was decided, the Congress party workers were insisting on going through another route. Rahul Gandhi may know what is the route of his journey, but he knows that at present the wave of Shri Ram and Ram temple is going on in the country. From main stream media to social media, only Ram temple is being discussed. In such a situation, to come into limelight, such an uproar was needed so that it could be noticed by the people. There was probably no better place for the Congress Party than Assam, which is why Congress Party leaders clashed with the Assam Police over the route of the yatra in Guwahati.