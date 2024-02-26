trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725343
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma furious speech on Muslim marriage act

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
DNA: After Uttarakhand, has the time come to implement UCC in Assam also...This question is being raised because the Assam government has abolished the eighty-nine year old Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act. With this step of the Assam government, now Muslim marriages in Assam will be registered under the Special Marriage Act. And Muslim Marriage Act will be abolished. We will explain to you the complete ABCD of Special Marriage Act of Assam. But before that, you must see the post of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on social media platform Our Cabinet has taken a decisive decision to protect the daughters of the Muslim community of Assam. The eighty-nine year old Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act will be repealed. The Act included provisions such as those allowing child marriage registration.

