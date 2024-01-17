trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710770
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Sonam|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
There will be Ram in the DNA every day till 22 January i.e. the inauguration of the Ram temple. Because Shri Ram does not reside only in the DNA of Zee News. Rather, Ram is in the DNA of every particle of India. Shri Ram's ideals...Shri Ram's conduct and thoughts...Shri Ram's entire life...are in the DNA of India. And now when Shri Ram is going to be seated in his birthplace, and the day of inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is coming closer, the whole country is immersed in the devotion of Shri Ram.

