Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra-UP Election Results

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the trends of by-elections have also come out. The whole picture is clear as to whose government will be formed where. Now in the counting that is left, there can be a difference of only a few seats, otherwise the final tally will also be similar to the trends that are coming out. Among all these elections, Maharashtra is the most discussed because the election was not between one or two but between 6 parties. Polarization of votes had become a big issue, BJP kept connecting the voting pattern of Lok Sabha with vote jihad and the slogans of Modi Yogi, 'If we are together, we are safe and if we are divided, we will be cut' had a big impact which took the Mahayuti across the majority. Yogi made a big attack on Samajwadi Party by winning on Muslim dominated seats and said that the victory on Kundarki is the victory of nationalism. He further targeted Akhilesh and said that the victory of Kundarki is telling where Samajwadi Party is going to go.