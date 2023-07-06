trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631872
DNA HISTORY: Rabies vaccine successfully tested in 1885

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
DNA HISTORY: Know the history of July 6 in DNA history, in 1885 Rabies vaccine was successfully tested. 1901 Dr. Shyam Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Jana Sangh was born on a day.
