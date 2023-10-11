trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673643
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Updates: It is not a common thing to clash with a powerful country like Israel...but Hamas has entered Israel and killed Israeli citizens...has taken hundreds of Israeli people hostage. In the satellite photo, fire and smoke can be seen rising after Hamas attacks in many cities of southern Israel. These fires in Israeli cities along the entire Gaza border were the result of Hamas missile attacks. In this satellite image you will see that the place near the Gaza border where Hamas fighters attacked and created a massacre in the Misical Event is also on fire.
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA: Why does one want to destroy Israel?
DNA: Why does one want to destroy Israel?
Hamas reached the limit of barbarity, see exclusive report from Israel
Hamas reached the limit of barbarity, see exclusive report from Israel
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!

