DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

There have been 3 virus attacks in 3 states of our country...which has once again reminded us of the old days of Corona. Nipah virus has become the cause of death of a 14 year old child in Kerala. Chandipura virus has become the cause of many deaths in Gujarat. The havoc of Zika virus is not stopping in Maharashtra.