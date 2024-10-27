videoDetails

DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

The daily income of beggars in Lucknow is up to 3 thousand rupees...that means beggars of Lucknow earn 90 thousand rupees per month..according to this, the annual income of beggars of Lucknow is 10 lakh 80 thousand rupees. Now you decide for yourself whether you earn more or less than the beggars of Lucknow...Such things have been found out in the survey of beggars of Lucknow that you will be surprised to hear them...The survey has found out that the people of Lucknow are giving alms to the beggars more than 63 lakh rupees daily.