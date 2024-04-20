Advertisement
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Israel Strike on Iran: If a war begins between Israel and Iran and the situation reaches the point of a nuclear attack, it will not only affect the Middle East. Rather, it will have a direct impact on India also. India may also have to suffer losses on the economic front due to the war between the two countries.

