DNA: How dangerous is obesity?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
On World Obesity Day, we will analyze obesity taking the form of an epidemic, which affects 100 crore people of the world. This has been revealed from the latest survey report of WHO and Imperial College London which has shown that obesity has become a serious problem for the world more than Corona virus. Today we will do a complete analysis of obesity becoming an epidemic.

