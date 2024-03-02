trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726643
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How did CAA become a boon for Hindu refugees?

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Follow Us
DNA: For the last two days, there has been a lot of discussion about the fact that the Central Government is going to bring the notification of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. CAA is such that WhatsApp University is organized. In our country, PhD holders can be found on social media or on social media.

All Videos

ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
Play Icon00:55
ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
Play Icon23:57
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
Play Icon01:00
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
Play Icon07:26
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal
Play Icon27:45
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal

Trending Videos

ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
play icon0:55
ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
play icon23:57
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
play icon1:0
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
play icon7:26
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal
play icon27:45
Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal