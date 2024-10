videoDetails

DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

In DNA, we have been running a campaign to expose the misdeeds of the illegally occupying Waqf Board..under which we showed you how the Waqf Board has shown its ownership rights on 6 temples in Delhi...and now a similar case has come to light from Lucknow...where a 250-year-old Shiva temple has been registered as the property of the Waqf Board on paper...