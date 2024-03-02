trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726898
DNA: How long will Indians be killed in America? | Amarnath Ghosh

Mar 02, 2024
DNA: A case of famous Indian classical dancer Amarnath Ghosh murder has come to light in America. Let us tell you that Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in America. This case of hate crime came to light from St. Louis, Missouri. Now questions are being raised as to why Indians have been continuously attacked in America for the last few months. Also, why is America maintaining silence on this matter? Do the lives of Indians have no value for the Biden government?

