trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692001
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:12 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Video: The rescue operation going on in Uttarkashi Tunnel has now reached the final stage. 41 workers can come out of the Silkyara Tunnel at any time...After some interruption, drilling has started once again in the tunnel. The workers will be pulled out through the 800 mm pipe that is being inserted in the debris.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Play Icon11:51
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
Play Icon5:6
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
Play Icon14:25
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Play Icon8:57
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav
Play Icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav

Trending Videos

DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
play icon11:51
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
play icon5:6
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
play icon14:25
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
play icon8:57
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav
DNA Video,uttarkashi tunnel rescue video,uttarkashi tunnel rescue news,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel news today,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE Updates,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,majdoor,41 majdoor rescue,Breaking News,Trending,Uttarakhand,