trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704446
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport in Ayodhya on December 30. After the inauguration of the airport, PM Modi also did a road show and after this PM Modi addressed a public meeting.A wonderful confluence of old and new was seen in Ayodhya today. Before the inauguration of Shri Ram temple, the whole world saw the picture of new Ayodhya. PM Modi handed over Ayodhya's new airport, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham and railway station to the people of Ayodhya.

All Videos

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees
Play Icon12:56
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Modi showered gifts on Ayodhya
Play Icon12:56
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Modi showered gifts on Ayodhya
Taal Thok ke: This government is selling Lord Ram, says Kanchana Yadav
Play Icon9:39
Taal Thok ke: This government is selling Lord Ram, says Kanchana Yadav
India coalition government is being formed in the Lok Sabha elections, says Shiv Sena spokesperson
Play Icon9:54
India coalition government is being formed in the Lok Sabha elections, says Shiv Sena spokesperson
Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Expansion of Bhajan Lal Cabinet in Rajasthan
Play Icon6:21
Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Expansion of Bhajan Lal Cabinet in Rajasthan

Trending Videos

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees
play icon12:56
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Modi showered gifts on Ayodhya
play icon12:56
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Modi showered gifts on Ayodhya
Taal Thok ke: This government is selling Lord Ram, says Kanchana Yadav
play icon9:39
Taal Thok ke: This government is selling Lord Ram, says Kanchana Yadav
India coalition government is being formed in the Lok Sabha elections, says Shiv Sena spokesperson
play icon9:54
India coalition government is being formed in the Lok Sabha elections, says Shiv Sena spokesperson
Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Expansion of Bhajan Lal Cabinet in Rajasthan
play icon6:21
Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Expansion of Bhajan Lal Cabinet in Rajasthan
DNA Video,pm modi ayodhya visit,loksabha election,bjp Loksabha Election 2024,loksabha chunav 2023,Ayodhya Airport Inauguration,Ayodhya Mandir andolan,Modi ka Naya mandir andolan kya hai,Maharishi valmiki International Airport Ayodhya,indigo flight pilot,PM Modi gifted the railway station,6 Vande Bharat Express trains,2 Amrit Bharat trains,ram mandir news,pm Modi meet meera manjhi,Pm Modi take sweet tea,ujjawala scheme,ujjawala scheme beneficiaries,