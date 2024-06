videoDetails

DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

Today, for the first time, BJP government has been formed in Odisha. ...For the first time after 24 years of Naveen Patnaik's rule, Odisha has got a BJP government and a BJP CM. In the presence of Prime Minister Modi, all the big leaders of BJP and all the Chief Ministers, CM Mohan Charan Majhi and his 15 ministers took oath of Odisha today.