DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
We will analyze the general elections held in Bangladesh. In which Sheikh Hasina's political party Awami League has won unilaterally. There is a wave of happiness among Sheikh Hasina and her party workers due to this victory. The victory of Awami League has paved the way for Sheikh Hasina to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive time, while this will be her fifth term as Prime Minister.

