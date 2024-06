videoDetails

DNA: How will Yogi convince Mohan Bhagwat?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Gorakhpur, and CM Yogi Adityanath is arriving to meet him tomorrow. This meeting is very important amid speculations that Sangh is angry. Now it is even more so, because a statement by Sangh campaigner Indresh Kumar has deepened the question whether there has really been a wall of ego between the Sangh and the BJP? However, today for the first time the Sangh has rejected such speculations.