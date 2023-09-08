trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659729
DNA: 'I am proud to be a Hindu..' says Sunak

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Sanatan opponents will be shocked to hear Rishi Sunak! Arriving in India, Sunak said, "I am proud to be a Hindu and that's how I was brought up. That's how I am. Hopefully I can visit a temple during my stay here for the next few days".
