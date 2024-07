videoDetails

DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over

Sonam | Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

IAS Pooja Khedkar Update: Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar turned the entire system upside down with her fraud. Whose game is over. First the training of IAS Pooja Khedkar was stopped…and now arrangements have been made for her arrest. Because the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against IAS Pooja Khedkar.