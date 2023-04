videoDetails

DNA: If the battery is low then the cab fare will be more!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Cab service named Ola-Uber is cheating you everyday. These companies charge more when the battery of the phone is low. On booking a cab from two different phones at the same location, it was clearly seen that the charges for both are different.