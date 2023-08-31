videoDetails

DNA: Imran Khan's 'last resort' in Pakistan, 'deal' is going to be made between Imran and the army

| Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

DNA: The people of Pakistan are watching a new drama and this drama based on the politics of Pakistan is no less than a suspense thriller web series. Three big media houses of Pakistan have published the news related to Imran leaving the country and politics. These are- Geo News, The News International and The Daily Jung, in fact apart from Toshakhana, there are at least half a dozen such cases… in which there is a lot of evidence against Imran Khan, and probably Imran himself knows that in these cases He is sure to be punished... In such a situation, if he does not make a deal with the army, then he may have to spend a good amount of time in jail and perhaps this is the reason why Imran Khan has agreed to this deal.