trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656188
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Imran Khan's 'last resort' in Pakistan, 'deal' is going to be made between Imran and the army

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
DNA: The people of Pakistan are watching a new drama and this drama based on the politics of Pakistan is no less than a suspense thriller web series. Three big media houses of Pakistan have published the news related to Imran leaving the country and politics. These are- Geo News, The News International and The Daily Jung, in fact apart from Toshakhana, there are at least half a dozen such cases… in which there is a lot of evidence against Imran Khan, and probably Imran himself knows that in these cases He is sure to be punished... In such a situation, if he does not make a deal with the army, then he may have to spend a good amount of time in jail and perhaps this is the reason why Imran Khan has agreed to this deal.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university
play icon1:31
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university
Capital Delhi is ready for G-20, foreign guests will taste 'vegetarian food'
play icon23:0
Capital Delhi is ready for G-20, foreign guests will taste 'vegetarian food'
Are the elections going to be held before 24th?
play icon34:25
Are the elections going to be held before 24th?
Billions of rupees 'black business' in Adani Group's shares? Big disclosure of OCCRP
play icon11:45
Billions of rupees 'black business' in Adani Group's shares? Big disclosure of OCCRP
Kasam Samvidhan ki: AAP spokesperson said – for the first time in 9 years NDA remembered constituents
play icon7:45
Kasam Samvidhan ki: AAP spokesperson said – for the first time in 9 years NDA remembered constituents

Trending Videos

Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university
play icon1:31
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university
Capital Delhi is ready for G-20, foreign guests will taste 'vegetarian food'
play icon23:0
Capital Delhi is ready for G-20, foreign guests will taste 'vegetarian food'
Are the elections going to be held before 24th?
play icon34:25
Are the elections going to be held before 24th?
Billions of rupees 'black business' in Adani Group's shares? Big disclosure of OCCRP
play icon11:45
Billions of rupees 'black business' in Adani Group's shares? Big disclosure of OCCRP
Kasam Samvidhan ki: AAP spokesperson said – for the first time in 9 years NDA remembered constituents
play icon7:45
Kasam Samvidhan ki: AAP spokesperson said – for the first time in 9 years NDA remembered constituents
imran khan news,Pakistan news,pakistan news in hindi,imran khan arrest,Imran Khan Army Fight,Nawaz Sharif,Benazir Bhutto,Pervez Musharraf,Pakistan Leaders exiled in London,पाकिस्तान न्यूज,पाकिस्तान समाचार,इमरान खान न्यूज,इमरान खान की ताजा खबर,क्या अब इमरान भी भागेंगे लंदन,आखिर London ही क्यों भागते हैं पाकिस्तान के नेता,ये है वजह,