DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
DNA: Zee News correspondent reaches Future City, South Korea. Zee News visited Seoul National University to understand the progress in technology in South Korea.
